Anthropic releases Claude Cowork for web and mobile workflow tasks

Claude cowork mobile apps send notifications

The new Android and iOS apps send notifications so you can approve or tweak tasks on the go.

Right now it's in beta for Claude Max subscribers, with plans to open up soon, and usage limits are doubled until August 5 to celebrate.

Fun fact: over 90% of Cowork sessions aren't about coding at all; a full 50% of usage can be attributed to business process and content creation, showing how much it's helping organize real-life workflows.