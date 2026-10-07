Anthropic releases Claude Opus 4.6, succeeding Opus 4.5 for enterprises
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Opus 4.6, its newest AI built to make work life smoother, especially for big companies.
It's a step up from Opus 4.5, promising more accurate answers on the first try and handling complex tasks with less hassle.
Opus 4.6 handles codebases and PowerPoints
Claude Opus 4.6 is already turning heads in law and finance, scoring over 90% on a major legal benchmark and showing a clear boost in reasoning tasks.
It can handle massive codebases, and you can even use it to whip up branded PowerPoint presentations right inside the app.
While some features are still being tested, you can try it now on claude.ai or through cloud platforms, making advanced AI tools more accessible than ever.