Anthropic releases Claude Opus 4.8 emphasizing reliability and transparency Technology May 29, 2026

Anthropic just dropped Claude Opus 4.8, its newest AI model that's all about being more reliable and transparent.

It's less likely to make stuff up and more willing to admit when it doesn't know something.

Early testers say it's noticeably sharper at reasoning and coding, even if the upgrade over Opus 4.7 is described as "modest but tangible improvement."

Fun fact: this version arrived only 41 days after the last one.