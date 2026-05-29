Anthropic releases Claude Opus 4.8 emphasizing reliability and transparency
Anthropic just dropped Claude Opus 4.8, its newest AI model that's all about being more reliable and transparent.
It's less likely to make stuff up and more willing to admit when it doesn't know something.
Early testers say it's noticeably sharper at reasoning and coding, even if the upgrade over Opus 4.7 is described as "modest but tangible improvement."
Fun fact: this version arrived only 41 days after the last one.
Fast mode, effort control, dynamic workflows
This update brings a fast mode that cuts costs by three times compared to before: good news for anyone watching their budget.
There's also a new Effort Control feature so you can choose between faster replies or saving resources, depending on what you need.
Plus, Dynamic Workflows (still in preview) lets the AI coordinate hundreds of subagents for big tasks like debugging huge codebases or testing system migrations, basically making teamwork with AI way easier for complex projects.