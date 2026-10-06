Anthropic releases Claude Sonnet 4.6 with coding improvements, 1,000,000-token beta
Anthropic just dropped Claude Sonnet 4.6, its latest AI model, on February 18, 2026. This update boosts coding skills and general computer smarts compared to the last version.
One cool new feature is a beta mode that lets you work with way more information at once, up to 1,000,000 tokens, so your sessions can go longer without interruptions.
Developers preferred Sonnet 4.6 by 70%
Sonnet 4.6 is available to both free and Pro users at no extra cost. It runs tasks faster than Opus 4.6 and comes in handy for everyday stuff too.
In developer tests, about 70% preferred it over the previous version because it understands context better and keeps logic clear.
Sonnet reduces complexity and widens access
This version also cuts down on unnecessary complexity while still following instructions closely.
While Opus is still the pick for super tough reasoning tasks, Sonnet 4.6 makes advanced AI features more accessible for those on the lower pricing tiers and users working with API calls who want to get as much bang for the buck as possible: great news if you're into coding or knowledge work!