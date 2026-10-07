Anthropic releases Claude Sonnet 4.6 with million token context

Anthropic just launched Claude Sonnet 4.6, giving its AI a serious upgrade over the previous version.

Released on February 18, 2026, this model is quicker than Opus 4.6 and better at coding, reasoning, and handling complex computer tasks.

Plus, it can keep track of way more info in one go (up to a million tokens), with pricing for the free and Pro plans, as well as Sonnet API use, not increased.