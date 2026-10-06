Anthropic releases Cowork research preview exclusively to Claude Max subscribers
Anthropic is initially releasing Cowork as a research preview exclusively for Claude Max subscribers, a new feature for its Claude chatbot that helps automate things like creating a spreadsheet or synthesizing notes into a presentable first draft (no heavy lifting required from you).
It runs on Claude Code, updates you as it works, and plays nicely with Chrome and other tools.
But heads up: if your instructions are not super clear, things could go sideways.
Anthropic: Cowork vulnerable to prompt injections
Cowork is not immune to security risks: it is vulnerable to prompt injections, meaning someone could trick it into doing something unintended if the instructions are vague.
Anthropic admits this is a challenge and urges users to be precise when giving commands.
Right now, Cowork is only available to Claude Max subscribers on macOS, but others can join a waitlist as Anthropic looks to make it safer and more widely accessible.