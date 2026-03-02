Claude's new feature lets users import memories from other chatbots

In response to the growing 'Cancel ChatGPT' trend, Anthropic has launched a new feature for its AI chatbot, Claude. The update allows users to import their saved memories from other AI chatbots directly into Claude. The announcement was made on the official Claude handle on Threads. However, it's worth noting that this feature is only available for paid users of Anthropic's service.

Competitive edge Anthropic beats Google to the punch Notably, Anthropic's introduction of this feature comes ahead of Google, which was also rumored to be developing a similar capability for its popular chatbot Gemini. The feature would allow Gemini to import memories from other chatbots. However, Anthropic has beaten the tech giant to the punch with its new update.

Controversy Controversy surrounding US government and Anthropic The launch of this new feature comes amid a major controversy surrounding Anthropic. The US Department of Defense recently canceled its deal with the company after it refused to agree on two non-negotiable "red lines" for Claude's military use: no mass domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons. This decision has led to US President Donald Trump ordering all federal agencies to stop using Anthropic's AI immediately, citing national security concerns.

