Anthropic releases Opus 5, smaller, cheaper and outperforming Fable 5
Anthropic just dropped Opus 5, its newest artificial intelligence model that is not only smaller and more affordable than Fable 5, but actually outperforms it on several tests.
This comes hot on the heels of a busy release season for Anthropic, with Opus 4.8 and other fifth-generation models, like Mythos 5 and Sonnet 5, already out.
Only Haiku is still waiting for its upgrade.
Opus 5 improves privacy, adds fallbacks
Opus 5 handles tricky tasks even from incomplete prompts, like building a computer vision pipeline, thanks to stronger problem-solving skills.
Privacy gets a boost too: unlike Fable or Mythos models, your data is not kept for 30 days.
Security checks are still there, but less strict (classifiers run about 85% less often).
Also, there is a handy new feature called Automatic Fallbacks that sends blocked prompts to simpler models so you get answers instead of annoying error messages.