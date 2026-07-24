Anthropic releases Opus 5, smaller, cheaper and outperforming Fable 5

Anthropic just dropped Opus 5, its newest artificial intelligence model that is not only smaller and more affordable than Fable 5, but actually outperforms it on several tests.

This comes hot on the heels of a busy release season for Anthropic, with Opus 4.8 and other fifth-generation models, like Mythos 5 and Sonnet 5, already out.

Only Haiku is still waiting for its upgrade.