Anthropic reports malware hijacked sessions and wiped payment information
Anthropic, the team behind Claude AI, just faced a malware attack targeting user accounts.
This sneaky malware tries to steal AI usage credits by hijacking sessions, mostly on Windows and some Mac computers, using programs like Vidar and RedLine (no mobile issues so far).
To keep things safe, Anthropic logged out affected users and wiped their payment information.
Anthropic urges device scans, offers refunds
If you got an email from Anthropic, make sure to uninstall any sketchy software and run a full malware scan on your device.
You'll need to log back in and re-enter payment details if your account was impacted.
Anthropic also said it is also refunding any additional usage charges that appear unauthorized unless pirated software was involved.
Anthropic also confirmed that Claude itself wasn't compromised. Just remember to keep your devices secure!