Anthropic restarts AI security tests after Claude hacking incidents

In light of the recent incidents, Anthropic has put in place new safeguards to prevent its AI models from accessing real websites or computer systems.

The company now employs a "classifier" that detects when a model tries to break free and terminates the test.

It also mandates external organizations testing models with reduced cybersecurity safeguards to adhere to a "set of best practices."

These include keeping them on isolated computer systems with no internet access by default.