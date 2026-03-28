Anthropic restricts Claude weekday mornings OpenAI removes Codex caps
Anthropic is putting new limits on its AI, Claude: if you use it on weekdays between 5am and 11am Pacific Time, your five-hour session cap will run out faster.
Meanwhile, OpenAI reset usage limits for its Codex coding assistant, removing caps for Codex across all plans, allowing unlimited use of Codex.
Anthropic doubles off peak rate limits
Anthropic says this move is to manage demand and nudge people toward using Claude during off-peak times (where you actually get double the usual rate limits).
About 7% of users (mostly those with pro plans) might feel the pinch. If you've got big tasks, Anthropic suggests running them outside peak hours.
Over at OpenAI, engineering lead Thibault Sottiaux announced that Codex caps are gone too, and encouraged everyone to try out new plugins.
Both companies are clearly trying to win over more users by tweaking how (and when) you can use their AIs.