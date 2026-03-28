Anthropic restricts Claude weekday mornings OpenAI removes Codex caps

Anthropic doubles off peak rate limits

Anthropic says this move is to manage demand and nudge people toward using Claude during off-peak times (where you actually get double the usual rate limits).

About 7% of users (mostly those with pro plans) might feel the pinch. If you've got big tasks, Anthropic suggests running them outside peak hours.

Over at OpenAI, engineering lead Thibault Sottiaux announced that Codex caps are gone too, and encouraged everyone to try out new plugins.

Both companies are clearly trying to win over more users by tweaking how (and when) you can use their AIs.