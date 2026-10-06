Anthropic rolls Claude chat and Cowork into single Claude platform
Technology
Anthropic is rolling Claude chat and Cowork tools into a single platform called Claude.
The goal? To make things smoother by letting the system pick the right feature for whatever you're working on.
This upgrade is rolling out to Pro and Max plans over the coming weeks, with more plans to follow.
Anthropic launches Claude Docs beta
With this merger, Anthropic is also launching Claude Docs, so you can create and present slides directly in the app using Claude Design, then download them as PowerPoint or PDF files.
These new tools are in beta for paid plans, but if you like keeping things separate, you can still use Claude Design on its own.
The move is all about making work and projects easier in one spot.