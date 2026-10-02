Anthropic rolls out Claude Cowork on web and mobile devices
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Cowork for web and mobile, so you can now automate things like sorting emails or organizing files, not just your computer.
You can start a task on your desktop, then check in or keep working from anywhere, which is super handy if you're always on the move.
Anthropic: Cowork over 90% non coding
Anthropic is bringing Claude Cowork to the web and mobile, making teamwork smoother.
Interestingly, Anthropic shared that out of 1.2 million recent sessions, over 90% weren't about coding at all; most folks use Cowork for business tasks (33.4%) or content creation (16.4%).
Right now, these new features are in beta for Max plan users but should roll out more widely soon.