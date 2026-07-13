India-specific pricing for Claude AI revealed, starts at ₹2,000/month
What's the story
Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI assistant, has unveiled India-specific pricing for its subscription plans. The new pricing structure allows users to pay in Indian rupees instead of US dollars. The move is aimed at making the AI assistant more accessible to users and businesses in India. The update is applicable to three plans: Claude Pro, Max, and Team.
Plan details
Claude Pro plan
The Claude Pro plan is now priced at ₹2,000/month with annual billing (₹24,000/year). If you choose monthly billing, the cost goes up to ₹2,399/month. The plan gives access to Anthropic's Sonnet 5 model by default and other models like Opus and Fable 5. It also offers five times higher usage limits than the free plan along with features like Research mode, unlimited Projects, Memory, web search, file uploads, voice mode, Claude Code, Design, Microsoft 365 integration, Excel, and PowerPoint support.
Advanced options
Max plan
For those needing more usage, Anthropic has launched two tiers of the Claude Max plan in India: the 5x and 20x. The former is priced at ₹11,999/month while the latter costs ₹23,999/month. Both plans offer all features available with the Pro plan but come with a larger usage allowance. Max subscribers also get priority access during peak demand periods, longer coding runs, and first access to new models/features before they're rolled out to Pro users.
Business plan
Team plan
Anthropic has also introduced India-specific pricing for businesses with the Claude Team plan. The Standard seat is priced at ₹2,399/month (annual subscription) or ₹2,999/month (monthly billing). A Premium seat costs ₹11,999/month (annual subscription) or ₹14,999/month (monthly billing). Both plans include a 200K context window, usage credits at API rates, Claude Code, Cowork, central billing, administration, single sign-on, domain capture, and admin controls.