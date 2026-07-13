India-specific pricing for Claude AI revealed, starts at ₹2,000/month

Advanced options

Max plan

For those needing more usage, Anthropic has launched two tiers of the Claude Max plan in India: the 5x and 20x. The former is priced at ₹11,999/month while the latter costs ₹23,999/month. Both plans offer all features available with the Pro plan but come with a larger usage allowance. Max subscribers also get priority access during peak demand periods, longer coding runs, and first access to new models/features before they're rolled out to Pro users.