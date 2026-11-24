Anthropic rolls out Material 3 redesign for Claude Android app
Anthropic is rolling out a fresh redesign for its Claude app on Android, rolling out now.
The update gives the app a more modern, Android-native vibe with Material 3 touches: think smoother navigation thanks to a new bottom bar and less digging through the old hamburger menu.
Chat backgrounds and model switchers also get a visual refresh to match.
Claude app predictive back gesture
This redesign is all about making things easier and more intuitive.
You'll notice quicker access to features, plus a predictive back gesture with an animated search bar (though there's no screen preview yet).
The update blends Android's latest design trends with Anthropic's own style, aiming for an experience that feels both familiar and uniquely Claude.
The rollout has already started, so expect these changes soon if you haven't seen them yet!