Claude goes down: Thousands worldwide are unable to load chats
What's the story
Anthropic's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Claude, suffered a major outage today. The disruption was reported by nearly 2,000 users on Downdetector.com. When attempting to access the Claude website during this period, visitors were greeted with a message reading: "Claude will return soon. Claude is currently experiencing a temporary service disruption."
Service breakdown
Most complaints pertained to Claude Chat
The majority of the complaints were related to Claude Chat, with 75% of users reporting issues with this particular service. Meanwhile, 13% of the complaints were about the mobile app and 12% about Claude Code. The company's status page acknowledged these problems, stating, "We have identified that the Claude API is working as intended. The issues we are seeing are related to claude.ai and with the login/logout paths."
User experiences
Users reported various issues during outage
During the outage, users reported a range of issues such as being unable to load chats, getting error messages mid-conversation, or experiencing unusually long response times from the service. Some Reddit threads even shared screenshots showing timeouts and failed connections. At the time of writing, Anthropic had not publicly confirmed what caused this outage.