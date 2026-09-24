Anthropic says its biology lab has made a breakthrough
What's the story
Anthropic, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has announced a major discovery from its newly established biology lab in the Bay Area. The team has found a new enzyme "system" with properties similar to those of CRISPR. This enzyme system was discovered within bacteriophages' DNA and can perform operations like cutting, copying, and pasting DNA.
AI involvement
Discovery largely driven by Claude
The breakthrough was largely driven by Anthropic's AI model, Claude.
In just 21 hours of focused effort, Claude searched through data using some 950 agents that processed a whopping 210 million tokens before one spotted an unusual recurring pattern in the dataset and flagged it for human review.
The company said the discovery was mostly made by Claude but acknowledged that it built upon previous work done by others, including a Stanford team that found a similar system earlier.
Lab operations
Anthropic's biology lab
Anthropic's biology lab, which looks like a typical molecular biology lab, does research that only involves lower-level biosafety risk levels (BSL-1 and BSL-2).
The company has made it clear that they don't handle pathogens that can infect humans, and all of their work is done by human scientists.
This comes after AI CEOs, including Anthropic's Dario Amodei, admitted models have become so powerful they're potentially dangerous.
AI prospects
Future of AI in biological research
While Anthropic's lab hasn't let Claude take over completely, Amodei hasn't ruled out the possibility of a fully automated biology lab in the future.
He said, "Eventually it may even be possible for Claude itself to safely perform the experiments by autonomously controlling lab equipment, with appropriate safeguards in place."
This shows that while AI has made its mark in biological research, its future role remains uncertain.
Twitter Post
Amodei's post highlights the discovery
Today we announced the Claude-led discovery of a molecular machine that we suspect could represent a new gene editing mechanism. Its precise function, biotechnological utility (if any), or level of significance is not yet clear, but at minimum it is work I would have been proud… https://t.co/hyzhzirNJe— Dario Amodei (@DarioAmodei) September 23, 2026