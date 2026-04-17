Top bankers, finance ministers raise alarm over Anthropic's Mythos AI

Finance ministers, central bankers, and financiers are sounding the alarm over new Anthropic's new artificial intelligence (AI) model Claude Mythos. Still in preview, this model has exposed vulnerabilities in all major operating systems and browsers. Experts warn that it could have an unprecedented ability to identify and exploit cybersecurity weaknesses.

Security concerns Situation requires attention, says Canadian Finance Minister Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne confirmed that Mythos was a major topic of discussion at the recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting in Washington DC. He said, "Certainly it is serious enough to warrant the attention of all the finance ministers." The minister compared this situation to an unknown threat, saying, "It requires a lot of attention so that we have safeguards."

Testing phase Early access for top bankers to test systems Top bankers are being given early access to the Mythos model for testing their systems. Barclays CEO, CS Venkatakrishnan, said "It's serious enough that people have to worry." He stressed on the need to better understand this new AI development and quickly address any vulnerabilities it exposes. The move comes as part of a broader effort by governments and banks to protect their systems ahead of public release.

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Cyber crime risk Bank of England Governor warns of cyber crime risks Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey also stressed the need to take this new AI development seriously. He said, "We are having to look very carefully now what this latest AI development could mean for the risk of cyber crime." Bailey warned that advanced AI modeling could make it easier for cyber criminals to detect and exploit vulnerabilities in core IT systems.

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