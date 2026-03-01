Claude becomes 2nd most popular free app on App Store
What's the story
Anthropic's AI chatbot, Claude, has seen a meteoric rise in popularity on Apple's App Store in the US. The app has jumped to the second position among free apps, just behind OpenAI's ChatGPT and ahead of Google's Gemini. This comes after a public dispute with the Pentagon over how its technology could be used.
Rapid ascent
Ethical stand sparks download surge
Claude's rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. The app was outside the top 100 in January but has now climbed to #2 this weekend, even beating Google's own AI app. The surge isn't just due to features like writing help or coding. Anthropic made the headlines by refusing to let its tech be used for surveillance or autonomous weapons.
Market dynamics
Claude banned by Trump; OpenAI strikes Pentagon deal
The refusal led US President Donald Trump to ban federal agencies from using Claude. Meanwhile, OpenAI struck a similar deal with the Pentagon, but with safeguards for its own partnership. This move shows how market dynamics are changing in the wake of ethical concerns over AI technology use by government agencies.