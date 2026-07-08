Anthropic's Claude Cowork now available on mobile and web
What's the story
Anthropic has announced the expansion of its AI platform, Claude Cowork, to mobile and web. The move comes after the platform was only available on the desktop app for macOS and Windows. Now, users on iOS and Android can access it too. However, Anthropic has clarified that the "full experience" for Cowork will still be offered on the desktop app with features like local file access.
Cloud processing
Now, Cowork sessions can run in the cloud by default
The latest update also brings a major change to how Cowork sessions are handled. Now, they run in the cloud by default. This means you can continue your work across different devices or even run Cowork tasks in the background when your laptop is closed. There is still an option for local processing on the desktop app where users can switch between cloud and local processing as per their needs.
Enhanced features
Scheduled tasks will run even when devices are offline
The update also brings new features to enhance user experience. Now, scheduled tasks will run even when none of your devices are online. You can also get Cowork notifications on your phone whenever there's something for you to review or approve. These enhancements make the platform more user-friendly and efficient, furthering Anthropic's goal of making AI tools accessible and practical for everyday tasks.
User accessibility
Multi-platform support for Claude Cowork
By launching Cowork as a multi-platform app, Anthropic ensures the agent can keep running tasks in the background even without an online device. This way, users can start a task on their desktop, get updates on their phone, and return to the finished output later. The company also released early Cowork data from 1.2 million anonymized sessions across over 600,000 organizations in late May to show how people are using this tool for everyday business work.