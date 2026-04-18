Anthropic rolls out Claude Design: What does it do?

Anthropic , a leading AI research lab, has launched an experimental feature called Claude Design. The new tool expands the capabilities of the company's AI assistant into visual content generation. It allows users to create professional-quality designs such as presentations, marketing materials, and one-pagers using simple natural language prompts. The launch marks Anthropic's continued expansion into enterprise and consumer categories amid growing competition in AI workplace tools.

Technology Tool powered by Claude Opus 4.7 Claude Design is powered by Anthropic's most advanced vision model, Claude Opus 4.7. The tool is being made available to subscribers on Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise tiers at no extra cost. This move highlights Anthropic's strategy to integrate sophisticated creative tools into its existing AI ecosystem. "Claude Design gives designers room to explore widely and everyone else a way to produce visual work," the company said in a blog post announcing the new feature.

Accessibility Automatic brand learning Claude Design is aimed at making design work more accessible, especially for those without formal training. One of its key features is automatic brand learning, which allows it to understand a company's visual identity without any manual input. This could enable businesses to create consistent branded content at scale with minimal human intervention. The tool has already been used by teams for realistic prototypes, product wireframes and mockups, design explorations, pitch decks and presentations among other things.

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Market response Impact on design software industry The launch of Claude Design has drawn immediate attention from the design software industry. Reports indicate some movement in shares of companies like Adobe, amid investor interest in how generative AI tools such as Claude Design could disrupt traditional design platforms. Analysts believe features like user-friendliness, automation, and integration within existing subscriptions could make these tools more appealing in the design space.

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