Anthropic's Claude Fable 5.1 offers improved coding at lower costs

Anthropic estimates that Fable 5.1 will cost around 25% less than its predecessor for typical workloads.

This is mainly due to a price cut on cache reads, where the model reuses previously processed and stored inputs.

For more complex tasks, the cost savings could be even higher, going up to as much as 45%.

Claude Fable 5.1 is now available through Claude API, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.