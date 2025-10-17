Anthropic launches 'Skills for Claude' to boost chatbot's productivity, customization

Anthropic has unveiled a new feature, Skills for Claude, to enhance its flagship AI chatbot. The innovative tool is designed to make the chatbot more customizable and efficient for individual users and businesses. It comes with folders containing instructions, scripts, and resources that can be loaded by Claude as needed. This way, it can handle specific tasks, such as working with Excel or adhering to brand guidelines, more effectively. The launch comes after a similar tool was introduced by OpenAI .

Customization potential Users can create their own skills The Skills feature also gives users the ability to create their own Skills tailored to their specific jobs. These can be used across different platforms like Claude.ai, Claude Code, Anthropic's API, and the Claude Agent SDK. Major companies such as Box, Rakuten, and Canva have already started using this tool.

Enhanced functionality Skills available for these users The primary goal of the Skills feature is to enhance Claude's AI agent capabilities for work. This way, users don't have to spend too much time crafting the perfect prompt or referring back to previous context every time they want to accomplish a task. The feature is available for Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise users.

Training tool It's all about agents, says product lead Brad Abrams, a product lead at Anthropic, told The Verge that the Skills feature is all about agents. He said it essentially gives organizations building agents a way to teach Claude how to do a good job "in their specific context." He stressed that it's not about hitting arbitrary benchmarks but being able to perform the task you need at your own company.