OpenAI halts MLK videos after estate's concerns

AI videos of public figures

Dr. King's daughter, Bernice King, has urged people to stop making and sharing these AI videos, echoing calls from Robin Williams's daughter, who has also spoken out about insensitive uses of their loved ones' images.

The rise of these AI videos—featuring not just civil rights icons but also celebrities like Whitney Houston—has sparked bigger conversations about consent, ethics, and who gets to decide how someone's image is used in the age of AI.