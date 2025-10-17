NHS to offer new HIV prevention jab
The NHS is rolling out cabotegravir, a long-acting injection to help prevent HIV.
About 1,000 people at high risk—especially those who can't take daily PrEP pills—will get this jab every two months.
It's part of the UK's push to wipe out new HIV cases by 2030.
Cabotegravir offers protection with just 1 shot every 2 months
Instead of taking a pill every day, cabotegravir offers protection with just one shot every two months at NHS sexual health clinics.
The treatment costs about £7,000 per year (though the NHS got a special deal), and charities are urging for quicker access, citing long waiting times for appointments at clinics.
Injection doesn't guard against other STIs or pregnancy
Cabotegravir blocks HIV from multiplying in the body, making it easier for people struggling with daily routines—like those facing homelessness or tough situations—to stay protected.
Just remember: this injection doesn't guard against other STIs or pregnancy.