Is dark matter finally revealing itself?
Scientists are intrigued by a strange gamma-ray glow coming from the Milky Way's center, spotted by NASA's Fermi Telescope.
This glow could be a sign that invisible dark matter particles are smashing into each other—or it might just be from a bunch of fast-spinning neutron stars called millisecond pulsars.
New telescopes might soon tell us if we're looking at
Dark matter makes up most of the matter in the universe, but we still can't see it directly. If this gamma-ray signal really is from dark matter collisions, it could finally help solve one of science's biggest mysteries.
New telescopes being built now, like the Cherenkov Telescope Array in Chile, might soon tell us if we're looking at dark matter or just some hidden stars.
Either way, we're getting closer to understanding what our universe is really made of.