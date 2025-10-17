Is dark matter finally revealing itself?

New telescopes might soon tell us if we're looking at

Dark matter makes up most of the matter in the universe, but we still can't see it directly. If this gamma-ray signal really is from dark matter collisions, it could finally help solve one of science's biggest mysteries.

New telescopes being built now, like the Cherenkov Telescope Array in Chile, might soon tell us if we're looking at dark matter or just some hidden stars.

Either way, we're getting closer to understanding what our universe is really made of.