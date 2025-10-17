Next Article
Gemini AI can now match your tone and rhythm
Technology
Gemini Live just made chatting with AI more natural on Android.
Now, the app can adjust its voice replies to match your tone and rhythm, making conversations feel less robotic.
You can even pick your favorite accent and set how fast it talks—these settings last for the duration of your current conversation, but reset when you start a new one.
Other new features in Gemini app
The audio upgrade is rolling out to Google AI Pro users on Pixel and other Android phones, along with a cool visual guidance tool that lets you highlight real-world objects using voice commands (though iOS folks will have to wait).
Plus, the Gemini app's account menu got a fresh, scroll-friendly redesign on both Android and iOS, so finding settings is way easier now.