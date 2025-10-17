OnePlus reveals Android 16 update timeline for its devices

OnePlus 13, Open, Nord phones get Android 16 in November

First up in November: the OnePlus 13 series, OnePlus Open, and newer Pad models.

By December, the OnePlus 11 5G and several Nord phones join in.

If you've got an older device like the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G or Pad Lite, your turn comes in early 2026.

And for anyone eyeing the new OnePlus 15, good news—it'll launch with Android 16 right out of the box.