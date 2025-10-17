Apple's 1st touchscreen MacBook Pro arriving in late 2026

This MacBook Pro will be the first to get an OLED display (think richer colors and deeper blacks, like on iPhones and iPad Pros). Apple 's also ditching the notch for a sleeker hole-punch camera. To make touch controls work smoothly, the hinge will be reinforced for extra screen stability.

Expect to pay more: these new models are set to cost several hundred dollars above today's MacBook Pros, which start at $1,599 or $1,999 for the 14-inch and $2,499 for the 16-inch.

The higher price reflects the pricier components and more expensive parts, so it's a choice for those who want the latest technology.