Claude becomes most downloaded app in US amid Pentagon dispute

Anthropic 's chatbot, Claude, has become the most downloaded app in the US Apple App Store. The achievement comes after a successful Super Bowl ad campaign and a surge in daily registrations. The rise comes even as tensions with the Pentagon continue over national security concerns. Notably, India is now the second-largest market for Claude globally.

Market impact Claude's rise on US App Store Data from Sensor Tower, a digital market intelligence platform, reveals that Claude was outside the top 100 at the end of January. However, by mid-February, it had jumped into the top 10 on the US store. The company's Super Bowl ad campaign, which poked fun at ChatGPT ads, played a major role in this surge. Daily registrations have hit record levels this week with free users growing over 60% since January and paid subscriptions more than doubling since year-start.

International expansion India 2nd-largest market for Claude globally India has emerged as a key market for Claude, with nearly half of the activity linked to work-related tasks. This highlights the platform's growing professional appeal. Peter McCrory, Anthropic's head of economics, told The Economic Times that India ranks second globally in overall usage of Claude.ai. The company's success comes despite political tensions over national security concerns related to its AI systems.

Security issues Pentagon's concerns over potential mass domestic surveillance The Pentagon has raised concerns over potential mass domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons. In response, President Donald Trump has ordered federal agencies to stop using Anthropic's products. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has even classified the company as a supply-chain risk. Despite this, OpenAI has signed its own deal with the Pentagon, which CEO Sam Altman says includes protections against domestic surveillance and autonomous weapons.

Public response OpenAI's deal with the US government sparks public outcry OpenAI's deal with the US government for classified work has drawn mixed reactions from the public. Some users have called for canceling their ChatGPT subscriptions in favor of Anthropic's Claude after the Pentagon deal was finalized. American singer Katy Perry even shared her support for Claude on X with a post that read 'Done,' showing her purchase of Anthropic's subscription.