Why experts are criticizing Anthropic's cybersecurity model 'Fable'

Model deployment

Mythos was initially available to select companies under Project Glasswing

When Anthropic launched Mythos in April, it was only available to a select number of companies and organizations under Project Glasswing. This initiative aimed to deploy the model to protect critical software and infrastructure. However, last week, Anthropic broadened access to Mythos for hundreds of organizations across 15 countries. Despite these good intentions, many cybersecurity experts are still concerned about the arbitrary nature of these restrictions.