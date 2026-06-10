Public launch

Claude Fable 5 has 'guardrails'

Unlike its counterpart, Claude Fable 5 has been publicly released. It comes with "guardrails" that will prevent it from answering many user queries related to cybersecurity, biology, and chemistry at launch. These queries will be redirected to an older AI model, Claude Opus 4.8. If Anthropic suspects a user is trying to conduct distillation on Claude Fable 5 using this method of training a smaller AI model off a larger one's responses, those requests will also be redirected to Opus.