Anthropic's Mythos AI exposes flaws in classified US systems

Expert opinion

Cybersecurity experts urge Trump to lift directive

A group of over 100 cybersecurity experts and leaders from companies like Adobe and NVIDIA have urged the Trump administration to lift its directive. They argue that the move could help US adversaries more than it hurts them. The letter said while Anthropic's Mythos models are "quite good" at finding flaws in software and weaponizing exploits, they are "not uniquely good at these tasks."