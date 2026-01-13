Anthropic's Claude Code AI tool made Cowork. Say what!

Anthropic has launched a groundbreaking new product, Cowork, which is an agentic artificial intelligence (AI) tool. The most interesting part? It was entirely created by another AI tool called Claude Code. Boris Cherny, the creator of Claude Code at Anthropic, revealed that "all of it" was written by Claude Code itself "in a week and a half."

Product features Cowork: A user-friendly version of Claude Code Cowork is a more accessible and user-friendly version of Claude Code, integrated directly into the Claude Desktop app. The tool lets users assign a specific folder for Claude to read from or modify, with instructions given through a simple chat interface. This setup mimics a sandboxed instance of Claude Code but sans technical hurdles like command-line tools or virtual environments.

Enhanced functionality Cowork's capabilities and user control Cowork is built on the Claude Agent SDK and uses the same underlying model as Claude Code. Its folder-based permissions system gives users clearer control over file access, making it less intimidating for non-technical users. Anthropic says this design opens the door to a wide range of use cases, like assembling expense reports from receipt photos or managing media files.

User autonomy Cowork's autonomous action and potential risks Like Claude Code, the Cowork can execute sequences of actions without constant user input. However, Anthropic has warned users about possible issues such as prompt injection or accidental file deletion. The company emphasized that these risks are not new with Cowork, but it might be the first time you're using a more advanced tool that moves beyond a simple conversation.