Anthropic's Claude Code AI tool made Cowork. Say what!
What's the story
Anthropic has launched a groundbreaking new product, Cowork, which is an agentic artificial intelligence (AI) tool. The most interesting part? It was entirely created by another AI tool called Claude Code. Boris Cherny, the creator of Claude Code at Anthropic, revealed that "all of it" was written by Claude Code itself "in a week and a half."
Product features
Cowork: A user-friendly version of Claude Code
Cowork is a more accessible and user-friendly version of Claude Code, integrated directly into the Claude Desktop app. The tool lets users assign a specific folder for Claude to read from or modify, with instructions given through a simple chat interface. This setup mimics a sandboxed instance of Claude Code but sans technical hurdles like command-line tools or virtual environments.
Enhanced functionality
Cowork's capabilities and user control
Cowork is built on the Claude Agent SDK and uses the same underlying model as Claude Code. Its folder-based permissions system gives users clearer control over file access, making it less intimidating for non-technical users. Anthropic says this design opens the door to a wide range of use cases, like assembling expense reports from receipt photos or managing media files.
User autonomy
Cowork's autonomous action and potential risks
Like Claude Code, the Cowork can execute sequences of actions without constant user input. However, Anthropic has warned users about possible issues such as prompt injection or accidental file deletion. The company emphasized that these risks are not new with Cowork, but it might be the first time you're using a more advanced tool that moves beyond a simple conversation.
User safety
Design and security measures
Cowork is designed to be easy to set up and use, even for less tech-savvy users. Anthropic has assured that Claude in Cowork can only access folders and connectors that are chosen by the user. "Claude can't read or edit anything you don't give it explicit access to," the company said, adding that, "Claude will also ask before taking any significant actions."