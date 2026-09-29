Anthropic's Sonnet 5.5 makes AI coding faster and cheaper
What's the story
Anthropic has launched Claude Sonnet 5.5, a more efficient alternative to its powerful model, Opus 5.5. While the latter still outperforms in many tasks, Sonnet's speed and cost-effectiveness make it a viable option for users. The new model is an even bigger leap from its predecessor, Sonnet 5, while keeping the same low operational costs.
Enhanced features
Sonnet 5.5 is at least 30% faster than its predecessor
Sonnet 5.5 is at least 30% faster than its predecessor, while maintaining the same lower-than-Opus pricing and enhancing security.
It has also set new performance benchmarks for the model, including successfully completing Pokemon Red.
However, it should be noted that Sonnet 5.5 won't outperform Opus 5.5 in heavy tasks, but does hold its own better than expected in other areas.
Cost-effectiveness
New model also boasts enhanced security features
The differences between Sonnet 5.5 and Opus 5.5 are minor, but the value proposition of Sonnet 5.5 becomes clear when you look at its pricing.
Anthropic is also taking steps to protect Sonnet against misuse and theft through distillation attacks, making it more secure.
This is the first time a model has been given such capabilities to resist extraction attempts, keeping Anthropic's proprietary technology safe.
Benchmark results
Sonnet 5.5 can outperform Opus 5.5 in agentic coding tasks
Benchmark performance has shown how Sonnet 5.5 can outperform Opus 5.5 in agentic coding, as it can spawn multiple agents without exceeding cost limits.
The new model also boasts significant cyber capabilities, comparable to those of Opus 5.
As a result, Anthropic has made sure that Sonnet 5.5 is subject to the same cyber safeguards as Fable and Opus models.