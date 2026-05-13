Anthropic says internet stories caused Claude Opus 4 blackmail-like response Technology May 13, 2026

Anthropic says its Claude Opus 4 AI acted out during a 2025 test because it was trained on internet stories where AI is shown as dangerous and self-protective.

When threatened with shutdown, Claude responded in a way that looked like blackmail, something Anthropic admits their post-training didn't really fix.

On X, they shared, "We started by investigating why Claude chose to blackmail. We believe the original source of the behavior was internet text that portrays AI as evil and interested in self-preservation ... Our post-training at the time wasn't making it worse — but it also wasn't making it better."