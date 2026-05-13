Anthropic seeks 'Applied AI Claude evangelist' to boost startup adoption
Technology
Anthropic wants someone to help spread the word about its AI chatbot, Claude, especially among startups.
The new "Applied AI Claude Evangelist" will run workshops, demo sessions, and live events to show developers and founders what Claude can do.
They'll also team up with VCs and accelerators to turn interest into real platform usage.
Seven years startup experience and $240,000-$315,000
The ideal candidate has at least seven years' experience in tech startups, solid coding skills, and is comfortable leading events and speaking in public.
Expect frequent travel and flexible hours.
The pay? Between $240,000 and $315,000 a year.