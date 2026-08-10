Anthropic sets Claude Code auto default for pro max team

After testing with 1,053 paid testers, auto mode caught 89% of harmful actions (way up from just 13.6% with manual checks).

Anthropic is also rolling out extra security like prompt injection screening and customizable hard deny rules to keep data safe.

As Claude Code's head Boris Cherny put it, his team has been using auto mode for months because it's "The team and I use Auto mode exclusively, and have been for many months. I couldn't imagine going back to permission prompts!"