Anthropic to pay $1.25B/month for xAI's data center

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has signed a major deal with xAI to buy 300 megawatts (MW) of compute power. The agreement covers the full output of the Colossus 1 data center located near Memphis, Tennessee. Anthropic will pay xAI an eye-popping $1.25 billion per month until May 2029, according to details from SpaceX's S-1 filing with the SEC.

Financial implications Total revenue from this agreement could exceed $40 billion The deal between Anthropic and xAI is not just a short-term arrangement, but one with long-term financial implications. The total revenue from this agreement could exceed $40 billion for xAI. The contract also includes a discounted rate for the first two months as xAI ramps up its operations to meet Anthropic's needs.

Deal disclosure Termination flexibility for both parties The details of the compute capacity deal were revealed in SpaceX's S-1 filing with the SEC. The document stated that this agreement "allows us to monetize unused compute capacity in our infrastructure." It also mentioned that either party can terminate the contract with a 90-day notice period, giving both companies some flexibility in their business operations.

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Strategic shift 'Neocloud' trend in AI market The deal has put xAI in a unique position in the AI market. Most companies either build their own data centers or provide them for others to use, but rarely do both at the same time. This new trend, called a "neocloud," allows AI companies to offset infrastructure costs by acting as a cloud provider when their own usage falls short of capacity.

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