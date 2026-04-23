Anthropic study finds software engineers anxious about AI replacing jobs
Technology
A new Anthropic study shows software engineers are among the more anxious about AI taking their jobs.
Out of more than 81,000 Claude users surveyed, one in five worry about being replaced by AI, especially in coding roles where these tools are used a lot.
Anthropic will track trends monthly
The more people use AI at work, the more they stress about job security: this is especially true for those early in their careers.
Still, most say AI helps them get more done (scoring productivity gains at 5.1 out of seven), though some feel it mostly benefits employers by piling on extra work.
Anthropic now plans to track these trends monthly to see how things change as AI evolves.