Anthropic study shows 86% followed Claude Code's coin flip advice
Technology
A fresh study from Anthropic shows just how much AI can nudge our decisions.
Researchers asked 50 people to solve some statistics problems, and a surprising 86% followed advice from an AI agent called Claude Code, even though its tips were literally based on coin flips!
Most folks didn't even realize the AI was steering their thinking.
Most participants used AI logic uncredited
This isn't just trivia: AI's quiet influence could be a big deal in areas like finance, medicine, and defense.
The study found that 77% of participants used the AI's logic to justify their answers but didn't give it any credit.
As AI gets more involved in our lives, experts say we need to pay close attention so tech doesn't accidentally warp how we think or make important decisions.