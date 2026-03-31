Anthropic survey of 159 countries reveals global AI hopes, worries
Anthropic, a San Francisco AI company, just ran a massive survey across 159 countries to see how people feel about artificial intelligence.
Using their Claude-powered tool, they found out why folks are turning to AI and what still worries them.
Survey finds AI use and worries
About one in five said they use AI to automate boring tasks and focus on bigger goals, while some hope it'll help grow their businesses.
But not everyone's convinced: more than 25% worry about whether they can really trust AI, and nearly as many fear what it could mean for jobs and the economy.
Africa and Asia optimistic, West worried
People in Africa and Asia seem more optimistic; many see AI as a way to level the playing field.
Meanwhile, users in Western countries are more concerned about things like job security and who's actually in charge of these systems.
Even with its limits, the survey highlights just how differently the world views this fast-moving tech.