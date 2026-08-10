Claude Code to run in auto mode by default
What's the story
Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has announced that its coding agent, Claude Code's auto mode, will become the default for Pro, Max, and Team users from August 14. The change comes as part of an effort to make the AI more efficient and user-friendly. Under this new system, the coding agent won't ask for permission for every task but will instead make decisions on its own unless settings are changed.
Enhanced efficiency
AI agent outperforms humans in detecting dangerous tasks
Anthropic has revealed that Claude Code's auto mode is more efficient than manual permission review.
The company conducted tests and found that the AI agent can detect dangerous tasks better than humans when it operates independently.
In fact, auto mode was able to flag a whopping 89% of dangerous commands, while humans could only spot 13.6% during manual approvals.
Sustained performance
Auto mode's efficiency remains consistent over time
The gap between auto mode and human detection widened in longer sessions.
After 50 or more prior prompts, human detection dropped to about 5%, while auto mode remained steady.
This is a clear indication that the AI system can maintain its efficiency over extended periods of use, unlike humans who may become less effective with time.
User autonomy
Users still have control when auto mode is in charge
When auto mode detects a dangerous command, it blocks it and tries a safer route or asks the user directly.
If blocked three times in a row, or 20 times in a session, it reverts to manual approvals.
This way, users still have some control over their tasks while benefiting from the efficiency of auto mode.
Task management
Auto mode works well with Opus 5 for long-running tasks
The auto mode also works well with models built for long-running tasks, such as Opus 5.
This means users can start one or several tasks in parallel and return to completed pull requests for review later.
This feature is particularly useful for teams working on multiple projects at once, as it allows them to manage their time more effectively.
Increased productivity
Impressive productivity boost for Teams and enterprise users
According to Anthropic, Teams and Enterprise adopters using auto mode ship about 25% more pull requests.
This shows that the new system is not just about efficiency but also boosts productivity.
Companies like Adobe, Nuro, Gusto, and Garner Health have already adopted auto mode as their production default, further proving its effectiveness in real-world scenarios.