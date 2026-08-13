Anthropic to watermark Claude AI text under new EU rules
Anthropic just announced that Claude AI will quietly tag its generated text with invisible watermarks.
This is to follow new European Union rules, making sure AI-created content can be spotted by computers.
Regulators in Europe are pretty happy about it, seeing it as a smart move for more transparency and accountability in how AI is used.
Users split over Claude AI watermarking
The watermarking feature has sparked debate online. Some users worry it could reveal their personal use cases, like students reorganizing paragraphs or journalists summarizing transcripts.
One person described it as a "digital tattoo," while another called it "unethical."
On the flip side, others feel watermarking is necessary for responsible AI use, saying it's key for spotting AI-made content where it matters most.