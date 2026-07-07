Safety implications

Identifying deceptive behavior

Anthropic believes that studying activity inside J-Space could reveal what a model is processing internally, even if those ideas never appear in its final response. This visibility could help researchers detect deceptive or misaligned behavior before it becomes apparent through the model's outputs. The company demonstrated this with a model deliberately trained to sabotage software code, where internal activations linked to words like "fake," "secretly," and "fraud" were observed at the start of otherwise unremarkable interactions.