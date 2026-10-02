Anthropic unveils Claude Code auto mode automating safe actions
Technology
Anthropic has dropped a new auto mode for Claude Code, aiming to make coding less of a hassle.
Instead of constant permission pop-ups or risky shortcuts, auto mode steps in as your safety net, automating safe actions and only pausing if something looks sketchy.
Claude Code auto hits team plan
Right now, auto mode is live for Team plan users and supports Sonnet 4.6 and Opus 4.6 models.
It checks your code for risky moves like mass deletes or data leaks, asking you before anything major happens.
Heads up: it might be a bit slower or cost slightly more to run, so Anthropic suggests using it in isolated environments for now.
More updates are on the way as they keep improving AI-assisted coding.