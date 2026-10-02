Anthropic unveils Claude Code auto mode automating safe actions

Right now, auto mode is live for Team plan users and supports Sonnet 4.6 and Opus 4.6 models.

It checks your code for risky moves like mass deletes or data leaks, asking you before anything major happens.

Heads up: it might be a bit slower or cost slightly more to run, so Anthropic suggests using it in isolated environments for now.

More updates are on the way as they keep improving AI-assisted coding.