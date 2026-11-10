Anthropic unveils Claude Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2, boosting coding

The new models respond about 30% faster and communicate more clearly than before.

In testing, they pulled off some wild stuff, like designing three electronic devices from scratch and solving two previously open problems in theoretical physics.

In 30 hours, the highlight? 1,000 Fable 5.2 agents teamed up to build a working operating system in nearly eight days!

Pricing starts at $8 per million input tokens (with a fast mode if you're in a hurry).

While Claude Fable 5.2 is available to all Claude users from launch day, Mythos 5.2 is limited to verified organizations working in cybersecurity or biomedical research.