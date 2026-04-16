Anthropic unveils Opus 4.7 to aid coding and image analysis
Technology
Anthropic just introduced Opus 4.7, its latest AI model built to make software engineering easier.
It can tackle tough coding tasks with minimal help and even spot tiny details in high-resolution images, like graphs or photos (pretty handy for developers).
Anthropic limits Opus 4.7 cybersecurity powers
Unlike the Mythos model, Opus 4.7 has its cybersecurity powers intentionally limited to prevent misuse and block risky requests, part of Anthropic's push for safer AI.
The company is also in a standoff with the Pentagon over AI safeguards, while fielding offers for new funding that could value it at about $800 billion or higher.