Anthropic updates Claude code to manage projects in cloud sessions
Anthropic is announcing a major redesign of Claude Code, letting the AI handle project management in cloud sessions.
Now, if you're a select Claude Pro or Max subscriber who uses cloud sessions in Claude Code and doesn't have existing web or desktop projects, the tool can break down tasks, run multiple threads at once, and check results for you, making coding projects way more streamlined.
Threads share memory, local support upcoming
Each session now acts like its own cloud workspace with real-time direction, and all threads share a memory, so you spend less time tweaking prompts and worrying about usage limits.
For now, this is just for cloud operations, but Anthropic says running on your machine alongside your local tools and code, and behind your network, is coming very soon to make things even smoother for local development.
Existing users keep their current setups until future updates arrive.