Anthropic upgrades Claude models 30% faster Fable open Mythos reserved
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out two upgraded AI models, Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2. They're faster (30% speed boost) and cheaper to run (20% less cost) than before.
Fable is open for everyone to try, but Mythos is reserved for select organizations thanks to its advanced cybersecurity capabilities.
Anthropic readies IPO after 1,200% revenue
Anthropic says these new models highlight its commitment to safe, responsible AI, echoing CEO Dario Amodei's call for thoughtful progress in the field.
The company's also prepping for a massive IPO next week, aiming for $1 to $1.5 trillion valuation after reporting up roughly 1,200% year-over-year for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2026 (vs. the same period in 2025).